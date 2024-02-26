 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Celtics the Hardest Out, Motivation From Pitino, and News Around the NFL

Plus, some news in college basketball and NFL betaches

By Cousin Sal Iacono
St. John’s v Marquette Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


Cousin Sal and the D3 return from break and immediately dive into the NBA, during which they give out their play of the day and discuss whether or not the Celtics will be the toughest team in the NBA playoffs (13:26). Next, they switch over to college basketball and talk about UConn being the current favorite to win it all and Rick Pitino motivating St. John’s (22:42). Finally, they finish the podcast with the most recent news and contract discussions around the NFL (28:59) and betaches (42:30).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli

