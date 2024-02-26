What Was Poch Doing? Can Liverpool Win the Quadruple? Ft. Phil Jagielka.

We’ve got a special episode of The Football Fill-In this week as Phil Jagielka joins Ben Foster, Mark Goldbridge and Paul Robinson to break down all the weekend drama from the Carabao Cup final and the Premier League!

A depleted Liverpool beat Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday to claim their first trophy of the season, but can Jurgen Klopp’s side win the “quadruple”?! The lads give their thoughts on that, as well as their take on Mauricio Pochettino’s claim that Chelsea were hoping for penalties in extra time!

Manchester United’s unbeaten start to 2024 was ended by Fulham after Alex Iwobi scored a 97th-minute winner at Old Trafford. Mark Goldbridge gives his honest thoughts on that defeat and where it’s left Man United’s divided fan base…

Plus:

Is Eddie Howe going to get sacked?

John Stones’s crazy free role!

⚔️ Jagielka on Sheffield United’s season

Who will be relegated?

