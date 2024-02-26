 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rick Pitino Rising, Tournament Expansion Talk, and a Referendum on Court-Storming with J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Kentucky’s 22-point drubbing of Alabama, the mythology behind Rick Pitino’s white suit, the court storm seen round the world, and more

By Tate Frazier
AP Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Kentucky’s 22-point drubbing of Alabama, the mythology behind Rick Pitino’s white suit in St. John’s upset win over Creighton, and the court storm seen round the world in which Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was injured exiting the court vs. Wake Forest (1:48). Then they discuss Jay Williams’s NCAA tournament expansion comments, Gus Johnson cheering from the announcer’s seat, Jim Boeheim’s day in Syracuse, Ohio State’s next head coach, and more (44:45), before closing the show with some shout-outs and games to watch (1:01:01).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

OSP Live: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE

