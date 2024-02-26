 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elimination Chamber Reactions. Plus, Which Philly Celebrities Will Be at WrestleMania?

And the Cold Open Question of the Week: Who gets a bigger POP, Rhea Ripley in Perth, Australia, or Paul Heyman in Philadelphia?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


Cold Open Question of the Week: Who gets a bigger POP, Rhea Ripley in Perth, Australia, or Paul Heyman in Philadelphia?

David and Kaz kick off the week by discussing the fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber:

  • Tiffany Stratton stole the show (5:35)
  • Rhea Ripley main-evented in her home country (9:30)
  • When and where will Cody Rhodes face the Rock (19:20)?
  • Drew McIntyre became the no. 1 contender (30:11)

Then they discuss how the WrestleMania card is shaping up, who doesn’t have a match just yet (55:41), and which celebrities with Philly ties will be at WrestleMania (58:27).

Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final
Play

What Was Poch Doing? Can Liverpool Win the Quadruple? Ft. Phil Jagielka.

Jagielka joins Ben Foster, Mark Goldbridge and Paul Robinson to break down all the weekend drama from the Carabao Cup final and the Premier League

By Ben Foster

Rick Pitino Rising, Tournament Expansion Talk, and a Referendum on Court-Storming with J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Kentucky’s 22-point drubbing of Alabama, the mythology behind Rick Pitino’s white suit, the court storm seen round the world, and more

By Tate Frazier

Laid-Back Lionesses and the Nations League

Flo, Gilly, and Jessy also talk WSL managers and club nights

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys

Klopp’s Carabao Cup Glory

Musa and Ryan chat about Liverpool’s incredible Carabao Cup win, Arsenal’s demolition of Newcastle United and some Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

The ‘Dune’ Dictionary

Few fictional universes are as dense and complex as Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune.’ Ahead of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ it’s time to get refreshed on what things like "Kwisatz Haderach" and "popcorn bucket" actually mean.

By Emma Stefansky

Aisha Gordon and the Voting Power of Single Black Mothers

Bakari Sellers is joined by founder and executive director of The Current Project, Alisha Gordon, to discuss the organization’s investment in single Black mothers

By Bakari Sellers