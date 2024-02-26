Elimination Chamber Reactions. Plus, Which Philly Celebrities Will Be at WrestleMania?



Cold Open Question of the Week: Who gets a bigger POP, Rhea Ripley in Perth, Australia, or Paul Heyman in Philadelphia?

David and Kaz kick off the week by discussing the fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber:

Tiffany Stratton stole the show (5:35)

Rhea Ripley main-evented in her home country (9:30)

When and where will Cody Rhodes face the Rock (19:20)?

Drew McIntyre became the no. 1 contender (30:11)

Then they discuss how the WrestleMania card is shaping up, who doesn’t have a match just yet (55:41), and which celebrities with Philly ties will be at WrestleMania (58:27).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

