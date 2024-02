Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Gilly Flaherty and Jessy Parker Humphreys to discuss England’s 7-2 win over Austria and what it means for the Lionesses to finally have an international break with less pressure. They also talk WSL managers and club nights, then reflect on the first edition of the Women’s Nations League.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Guests: Gilly Flaherty and Jessy Parker Humphreys

Producer: Jonathan Fisher

