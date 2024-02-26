“Blame Kyle and Patrick Williams”

The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast with the Chicago Tribune’s Phil Thompson to talk all things Blackhawks. Jason and Phil talk about the energy surrounding Patrick Kane’s return to the United Center, how reflective Kane was in his return to the UC, and his game-winning goal. The two also chat about Chris Chelios’s jersey retirement, and what Connor Bedard has to prove down the stretch of the season (1:06). Following that, Jason delves into Patrick Williams’s season-ending injury. He talks about the expectations Williams had when he was drafted, why the evaluation isn’t as incomplete as many think, and Williams not fulfilling the promise he had on draft day (21:25). To wrap, Jason goes in on the Cam Newton fight at the 7-on-7 event. He explains why it’s not wise to fight professional athletes (43:54).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Phil Thompson
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams
