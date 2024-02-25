State of the Yankees and Mets Featuring Emmanuel Berbari and Keith Raad



(0:42) — EMMANUEL BERBARI: Yankees radio announcer Emmanuel Berbari joins the show to discuss the Yankees’ 2024 season, Giancarlo Stanton, Marcus Stroman, and the Yankees bullpen.

(32:24) — KEITH RAAD: WCBS’s Keith Raad makes his NY, NY debut to talk about the Mets’ makeup, Luis Severino, Brett Baty, and whether the Mets can scratch the playoffs.

(56:15) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Keith Raad and Emmanuel Berbari

Producer: Stefan Anderson

