State of the Yankees and Mets Featuring Emmanuel Berbari and Keith Raad

The two broadcasters join the show to discuss Giancarlo Stanton, Marcus Stroman, Luis Severino, and more!

By John Jastremski
2024 New York Yankees Spring Training Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images


(0:42) — EMMANUEL BERBARI: Yankees radio announcer Emmanuel Berbari joins the show to discuss the Yankees’ 2024 season, Giancarlo Stanton, Marcus Stroman, and the Yankees bullpen.
(32:24) — KEITH RAAD: WCBS’s Keith Raad makes his NY, NY debut to talk about the Mets’ makeup, Luis Severino, Brett Baty, and whether the Mets can scratch the playoffs.
(56:15) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Keith Raad and Emmanuel Berbari
Producer: Stefan Anderson

