 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Celtics and Bruins Are Heading in Opposite Directions

Brian also touches on the Sox and spring training!

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images


Brian discusses the Celtics’ and Bruins’ recent play and what about their performances indicates that they are trending in opposite directions; the Celtics are playing their best basketball of the season and some of the best basketball in franchise history (0:30), while the Bruins are fading (34:35). Then, Brian and Jamie answer a listener call and touch on the Sox and spring training (49:10).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Everything Left to Sort Out Over the Stretch Run

Justin, Rob, and Wos are here to talk about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case, the Bucks’ chase of the no. 2 seed in the East, and more!

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

State of the Yankees and Mets Featuring Emmanuel Berbari and Keith Raad

The two broadcasters join the show to discuss Giancarlo Stanton, Marcus Stroman, Luis Severino, and more!

By John Jastremski

Liverpool’s Late Carabao Cup Victory, Arsenal See Off Newcastle, and More!

Plus, giving flowers to John Stones and Jarrad Branthwaite

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

Brandon Royval Outlasts Old Foe, Does UFC 301 Await? Plus, Brian Ortega Messes Up Yair Rodriguez’s Title Plans and Recapping the First PFL vs. Bellator Show.

Petesy, Chuck, and TST gather to break down all the action from UFC Mexico City and the first PFL vs. Bellator event in Saudi Arabia

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

‘Formula One: Drive to Survive’ Season 6, Episodes 1-5 Review

Meg and Juliet Litman discuss early observations and share highlights from Episodes 1-5 of the new season of ‘Drive to Survive’

By Megan Schuster and Juliet Litman

Netflix’s ‘Avatar the Last Airbender’ Season 1 Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss the new live-action adaptation of this beloved cartoon gets right and mostly wrong, what could make a good adaptation, and the struggles of bad adaptations

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more