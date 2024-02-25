The Celtics and Bruins Are Heading in Opposite Directions



Brian discusses the Celtics’ and Bruins’ recent play and what about their performances indicates that they are trending in opposite directions; the Celtics are playing their best basketball of the season and some of the best basketball in franchise history (0:30), while the Bruins are fading (34:35). Then, Brian and Jamie answer a listener call and touch on the Sox and spring training (49:10).

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

