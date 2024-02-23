 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayson Tatum’s Odds to Become Face of the League and Final All-Star Game Fixes

Plus, favorite hoop shoes, top story lines for both the Eastern and Western Conferences, and more

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha are back from break and share some ideas that could revitalize the All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend as a whole (1:20). Then, Austin responds to his latest stint in NBA headlines thanks to JJ Redick’s comments (26:44), before getting into a two-part discussion about Jayson Tatum becoming the face of the league and being excluded from the MVP conversation (35:14). Later, they touch on their favorite hoop shoes (45:12) and then wrap things up with their top story lines for both the Eastern and Western Conferences heading into the stretch run of the season (49:52).‌

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi‌
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

