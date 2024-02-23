 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Have Barca Become Powerless to Real Madrid’s Future Dominance?

James Allcott is joined by Henry Hill and Daniel Cook to take an in-depth look at two of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid and Barcelona

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by Henry Hill (@Henry_Hill94) and Daniel Cook (@HLTCO) to take an in-depth look at two of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The trio look at Barcelona’s current state of play with Xavi leaving and the team on the hunt for a new manager. They also take a look at Real Madrid’s new take on the galácticos with Endrick and Kylian Mbappé both on the horizon.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Daniel Cook and Henry Hill
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ripple Effect

The Latest

“We’re Seeing a Fundamental Reorganization of Work in America”

Real wages have been growing, but many Americans still don’t buy the idea that things are getting better for the economy. What is the real significance of real wages?

By Derek Thompson

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ and Book Club No. 1—Francis Ford Coppola, ‘Apocalypse Now,’ and ‘The Path to Paradise’

Adam Nayman joins to discuss ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ the latest solo Coen movie, and Sean and Amanda dig into the first entry in The Big Picture Book Club

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more
Play

Don’t Doubt Victor Wembanyama

Wos talks Wembanyama’s rookie year, as well as his immediate impact on the NBA

By Wosny Lambre

The State of the Jets Featuring Garrett Wilson, C.J. Moseley, and Mike Flieglman

New York Jets players Garrett Wilson and C.J. Moseley join the show to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ future

By John Jastremski
Play

The Jim Crow Era of Reproductive Freedom, Plus Tiffany Haddish’s Israel Trip

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that’s resulted in the halting of IVF treatments

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

The ‘True Detective’ Discourse, the ‘Monsieur Spade’ Finale, and ‘Madame Web’

Chris and Andy also talk about two Apple shows they have been watching, ‘Masters of the Air’ and ‘The New Look’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald