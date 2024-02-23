Have Barca Become Powerless to Real Madrid’s Future Dominance?

James Allcott is joined by Henry Hill (@Henry_Hill94) and Daniel Cook (@HLTCO) to take an in-depth look at two of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The trio look at Barcelona’s current state of play with Xavi leaving and the team on the hunt for a new manager. They also take a look at Real Madrid’s new take on the galácticos with Endrick and Kylian Mbappé both on the horizon.
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Daniel Cook and Henry Hill
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify