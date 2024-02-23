The ‘True Detective’ Discourse, the ‘Monsieur Spade’ Finale, and ‘Madame Web’

Chris and Andy talk about the news that True Detective has been renewed for Season 5 with Issa Lopez at the helm, and some of show creator Nic Pizzolatto’s comments about the latest season (1:00). Then, they talk about two Apple shows they have been watching, Masters of the Air and The New Look (23:55), and how they define the company’s take on historical fiction. They then discuss the finale of Monsieur Spade (41:11), before talking about their experience seeing Madame Web (56:03).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
