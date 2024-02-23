 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘True Detective’ Discourse, the ‘Monsieur Spade’ Finale, and ‘Madame Web’

Chris and Andy also talk about two Apple shows they have been watching, ‘Masters of the Air’ and ‘The New Look’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
True Detective: Night Country - Blue Carpet Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images


Chris and Andy talk about the news that True Detective has been renewed for Season 5 with Issa Lopez at the helm, and some of show creator Nic Pizzolatto’s comments about the latest season (1:00). Then, they talk about two Apple shows they have been watching, Masters of the Air and The New Look (23:55), and how they define the company’s take on historical fiction. They then discuss the finale of Monsieur Spade (41:11), before talking about their experience seeing Madame Web (56:03).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

