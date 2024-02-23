The State of the Jets Featuring Garrett Wilson, C.J. Moseley, and Mike Flieglman



(0:42) — MIKE FLIEGLMAN: WFAN’s Mike Flieglman returns to the show to discuss how the Jets can improve next season, where they should go in the draft, and his expectations for the Saleh-Douglas regime.

(28:50) — GARRETT WILSON: Jets WR Garrett Wilson joins the show to discuss Aaron Rodgers, his number change, and how the Jets can break their playoff drought.

(37:14) — C.J. MOSELEY: Jets LB C.J. Moseley discusses the team’s defense, his tenure in NY, and Bill Belichick’s comments on him.

