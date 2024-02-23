 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The State of the Jets Featuring Garrett Wilson, C.J. Moseley, and Mike Flieglman

New York Jets players Garrett Wilson and C.J. Moseley join the show to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ future

By John Jastremski
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images


(0:42) — MIKE FLIEGLMAN: WFAN’s Mike Flieglman returns to the show to discuss how the Jets can improve next season, where they should go in the draft, and his expectations for the Saleh-Douglas regime.

(28:50) — GARRETT WILSON: Jets WR Garrett Wilson joins the show to discuss Aaron Rodgers, his number change, and how the Jets can break their playoff drought.

(37:14) — C.J. MOSELEY: Jets LB C.J. Moseley discusses the team’s defense, his tenure in NY, and Bill Belichick’s comments on him.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Garrett Wilson, C.J. Moseley, and Mike Flieglman
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

“We’re Seeing a Fundamental Reorganization of Work in America”

Real wages have been growing, but many Americans still don’t buy the idea that things are getting better for the economy. What is the real significance of real wages?

By Derek Thompson

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ and Book Club No. 1—Francis Ford Coppola, ‘Apocalypse Now,’ and ‘The Path to Paradise’

Adam Nayman joins to discuss ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ the latest solo Coen movie, and Sean and Amanda dig into the first entry in The Big Picture Book Club

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more
Play

Don’t Doubt Victor Wembanyama

Wos talks Wembanyama’s rookie year, as well as his immediate impact on the NBA

By Wosny Lambre
Play

The Jim Crow Era of Reproductive Freedom, Plus Tiffany Haddish’s Israel Trip

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that’s resulted in the halting of IVF treatments

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

The ‘True Detective’ Discourse, the ‘Monsieur Spade’ Finale, and ‘Madame Web’

Chris and Andy also talk about two Apple shows they have been watching, ‘Masters of the Air’ and ‘The New Look’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Friday Feedback!

Russillo is joined by Ceruti and Kyle to answer your mailbag questions in the latest edition of Friday Feedback

By Ryen Russillo