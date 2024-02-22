UFC Mexico City and PFL vs. Bellator Previews!



Still buzzing from UFC 298, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy begin by discussing a very exciting UFC featherweight picture. Then, they get into weekend’s fights, the latest news and notes, and a whole lot more. Here’s what’s coming up:

Whether ex-champion Alexander Volkanovski should get an immediate rematch with Ilia Topuria (02:05)

Saturday’s main event between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega, and whether it’s a no. 1 contender fight (11:55)

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval and whether the winner will be awarded a UFC 301 headline slot against Alexandre Pantoja in Brazil (20:42)

Ariel’s interview with Alex Pereira, and why Pereira is the “perfect antidote” to the times we’re in (27:11)

PFL’s decision to host fights in Las Vegas the week of UFC 300 (32:50)

The lads’ interest in the first PFL vs. Bellator card this weekend in Saudi Arabia (36:53)

Michael Chandler’s controversial appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw this week (50:05)

Discord questions: UFC Dublin, the BMF belt, and more (01:02:30)

To check out 3PAC’s latest pound-for-pound rankings, click this link.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

