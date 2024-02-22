 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Mexico City and PFL vs. Bellator Previews!

Plus, Michael Chandler’s WWE appearance

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Yair Rodriguez
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images


Still buzzing from UFC 298, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy begin by discussing a very exciting UFC featherweight picture. Then, they get into weekend’s fights, the latest news and notes, and a whole lot more. Here’s what’s coming up:

  • Intro
  • Whether ex-champion Alexander Volkanovski should get an immediate rematch with Ilia Topuria (02:05)
  • Saturday’s main event between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega, and whether it’s a no. 1 contender fight (11:55)
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval and whether the winner will be awarded a UFC 301 headline slot against Alexandre Pantoja in Brazil (20:42)
  • Ariel’s interview with Alex Pereira, and why Pereira is the “perfect antidote” to the times we’re in (27:11)
  • PFL’s decision to host fights in Las Vegas the week of UFC 300 (32:50)
  • The lads’ interest in the first PFL vs. Bellator card this weekend in Saudi Arabia (36:53)
  • Michael Chandler’s controversial appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw this week (50:05)
  • Discord questions: UFC Dublin, the BMF belt, and more (01:02:30)

To check out 3PAC’s latest pound-for-pound rankings, click this link.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

The Rock Joins the Bloodline! Plus, WWE Elimination Chamber Preview. | The Masked Man Show

The faction has another member

By Kazeem Famuyide and David Shoemaker

UFC 300 Main Event Announced

Dana White announces that Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight belt against former champion Jamahal Hill

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

The Disappointing State of All-Star Weekend. Plus, Is It Time for the Bucks to Panic?

There’s also talk of the lackluster start to Doc Rivers’s tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks, some questions that could define the back half of the season, and more

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Freddie Ljungberg on Being an Invincible, Iconic Ads, and Arsenal’s Title Chances!

Freddie talks us through his incredible career, the record breaking Calvin Klein advert he starred in, and the iconic Nike advert that featured Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, and R9

By Ben Foster

Porto Stun Arsenal, and Tuchel to Leave Bayern

Musa and Ryan cover the latest in the Premier League, Champions League and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Netflix’s ‘Avatar’ Isn’t as Bad as We Expected or as Good as We Hoped

The streamer has delivered neither a masterpiece nor a colossal failure; instead, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ gets a passing grade—but there is reason to believe the show can improve

By Miles Surrey