Is the Usos’ Feud the Right Call? Plus, WWE’s Punk Usage Rate. | Wednesday Worldwide



Ben, Khal, and Brian lead off the week on the feed by discussing their Elimination Chamber viewing plans with the early start times this Saturday. Will they watch it live or wait until they’re fully awake?

Then they get into the following headlines from the week:

CM Punk calls his injury a “bump in the road” (8:01)

Excitement levels for a potential Logan Paul vs. LA Knight match at WrestleMania (20:08)

Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania (28:20)

Then after the break, they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for They Said What?! and react to a hot take from you, the people, regarding a possible Seth Rollins heel turn (45:54).

Then they discuss the WWE 2K24 ratings in a game called Too High or Low Blow, where they look at some of the ratings that have been revealed and decide whether they’re the right calls (54:40).

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (71:30) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (73:56).

