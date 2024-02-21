 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is the Usos’ Feud the Right Call? Plus, WWE’s Punk Usage Rate. | Wednesday Worldwide

Elimination Chamber is approaching

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE.com


Ben, Khal, and Brian lead off the week on the feed by discussing their Elimination Chamber viewing plans with the early start times this Saturday. Will they watch it live or wait until they’re fully awake?

Then they get into the following headlines from the week:

  • CM Punk calls his injury a “bump in the road” (8:01)
  • Excitement levels for a potential Logan Paul vs. LA Knight match at WrestleMania (20:08)
  • Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania (28:20)

Then after the break, they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for They Said What?! and react to a hot take from you, the people, regarding a possible Seth Rollins heel turn (45:54).

Then they discuss the WWE 2K24 ratings in a game called Too High or Low Blow, where they look at some of the ratings that have been revealed and decide whether they’re the right calls (54:40).

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (71:30) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (73:56).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

‘Survivor’ Season 46 Cast Analysis With Gordon Holmes!

Tyson and Riley preview the upcoming season of ‘Survivor’

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

What’s Nikki Haley’s Endgame?

Tara is joined by political strategist Terry Sullivan to share their reactions to the announcement that Nikki Haley is staying in the presidential race

By Tara Palmeri
Play

Introducing ‘The Parker Tyles Show (With Thad Roper)’

NBA and EuroLeague journeyman Parker Tyles takes you on a tour of insider stories, league insights you won’t get anywhere else, and the hard-hitting realities of hooping on the world’s biggest stage

By Tyler Parker and Chris Ryan
Play

Plastic Surgery Deep Dive With @igfamousbydana

Dana shares how Heidi influenced her to start her account, why she thinks celebrities lie about their procedures, and her reasoning for taking semaglutide compounds

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Did ‘The Leftovers’ Stick the Landing?

Andy and Mina Kimes talk about the final episode’s tone, Justin Theroux’s and Carrie Coon’s Hall of Fame performances, and why in the end ‘The Leftovers’ is a story about love

By Andy Greenwald
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United - Premier League
Play

Are Premier League Fans Becoming Spoilt?

James Allcott sits down with Daniel Cook and Henry Hill to discuss what the expectations should be for teams trying to break into the top six of the Premier League

By James Lawrence Allcott