What’s Nikki Haley’s Endgame?



Tara is joined by political strategist Terry Sullivan to share their reactions to the announcement that Nikki Haley is staying in the presidential race and discuss the current state of her campaign. They then examine the beginnings of Haley’s career and speculate on her political future after this weekend’s South Carolina primary.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best and the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Terry Sullivan

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify