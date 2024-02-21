 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What’s Nikki Haley’s Endgame?

Tara is joined by political strategist Terry Sullivan to share their reactions to the announcement that Nikki Haley is staying in the presidential race

By Tara Palmeri
Nikki Haley Campaigns For President In South Carolina Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images


Tara is joined by political strategist Terry Sullivan to share their reactions to the announcement that Nikki Haley is staying in the presidential race and discuss the current state of her campaign. They then examine the beginnings of Haley’s career and speculate on her political future after this weekend’s South Carolina primary.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Terry Sullivan
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

