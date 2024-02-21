 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are Premier League Fans Becoming Spoilt?

James Allcott sits down with Daniel Cook and Henry Hill to discuss what the expectations should be for teams trying to break into the top six of the Premier League

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott sits down with Daniel Cook (@HLTCO) and Henry Hill (@Henry_Hill94) to discuss expectations within lower-half Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace fans protesting (successfully) for change, West Ham fans turning on David Moyes, and fans of other lower-half clubs begging for more ambition. The trio discuss what the expectations should be for teams trying to break into the top six of the Premier League.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Daniel Cook and Henry Hill
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

