Are Premier League Fans Becoming Spoilt?

James Allcott sits down with Daniel Cook (@HLTCO) and Henry Hill (@Henry_Hill94) to discuss expectations within lower-half Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace fans protesting (successfully) for change, West Ham fans turning on David Moyes, and fans of other lower-half clubs begging for more ambition. The trio discuss what the expectations should be for teams trying to break into the top six of the Premier League.
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Daniel Cook and Henry Hill
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
