Massive weekend coming up in the Six Nations this week with the Calcutta Cup, Ireland looking to remain on course for the Slam, and France looking to recover some form. PLUS we’re joined by a no. 8 who’s been tearing up trees for years but is seemingly stuck in England exile … Zach Mercer. The lads also invite some new friends from the army into the studio to review their recent performance in the trenches.

Subscribe: Spotify