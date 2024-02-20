‘True Detective: Night Country’ Season Finale Deep Dive. Plus, Shōgun Preview.



Jo and Rob return to break down the season finale of True Detective: Night Country. They discuss their thoughts on both the final episode and the season as a whole, why Pete’s story feels unfinished, and how the big reveals land. Along the way, they talk through some of the show’s lingering questions and debate the various meanings (or lack thereof) behind the season’s recurring iconography. Later, in anticipation of the two-episode series premiere of Shōgun, they take a brief look ahead at the upcoming FX historical drama including their first impressions, why they’re excited for its run, and what audiences can expect from the new series.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

Producer: Kai Grady

