The Toms Cause Chaos on ‘The Viall Files’! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Miami.’

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker kick off today’s pod by recapping Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s recent chaotic ‘Viall Files’ episode

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Callie Curry
Bravo


Finally reunited after a brief hiatus, Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker kick off today’s Morally Corrupt by recapping Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s chaotic Viall Files episode (1:58), before diving into the Season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules (10:39). Then, Rachel and Jodi break down Season 13, Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (33:24). Finally, Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to chat about Season 6, Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Miami (50:01).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Callie Curry
Producers: Devon Baroldi
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

