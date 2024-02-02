The Toms Cause Chaos on ‘The Viall Files’! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Miami.’

Finally reunited after a brief hiatus, Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker kick off today’s Morally Corrupt by recapping Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s chaotic Viall Files episode (1:58), before diving into the Season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules (10:39). Then, Rachel and Jodi break down Season 13, Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (33:24). Finally, Rachel is joined by Callie Curry to chat about Season 6, Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Miami (50:01).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Callie Curry
