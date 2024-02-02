The All-Mailbag Episode! Plus Heat ‘N’ Greet Details Announcement.



Rosenberg flies solo in this Friday Something edition of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast. In an all-mailbag episode, Rosenberg takes questions about Rio de Janeiro food recs, Seth Rollins’s obvious Wrestlemania opponent, a Cheap Heat T-shirt life hack, and more. Rosenberg also issues an apology.

Plus, he announces everything you need to know for the show’s upcoming Heat ‘N’ Greet in Philadelphia.

To get your tickets, visit this link.

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Producer: Troy Farkas

