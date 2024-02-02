 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The All-Mailbag Episode! Plus Heat ‘N’ Greet Details Announcement.

Rosenberg takes questions about Rio de Janeiro food recs, Seth Rollins’s obvious ‘Wrestlemania’ opponent, a ‘Cheap Heat’ T-shirt life hack, and more

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE Backlash With Bad Bunny


Rosenberg flies solo in this Friday Something edition of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast. In an all-mailbag episode, Rosenberg takes questions about Rio de Janeiro food recs, Seth Rollins’s obvious Wrestlemania opponent, a Cheap Heat T-shirt life hack, and more. Rosenberg also issues an apology.

Plus, he announces everything you need to know for the show’s upcoming Heat ‘N’ Greet in Philadelphia.

To get your tickets, visit this link.

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

