LeBron’s Future, a Brunson State of Mind, and Embiid’s Wild Week

The clock is ticking for LeBron James and the Lakers, and Verno and KOC debate what the right move is for both

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the selection of the All-Star reserves, starting in the East with the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, before moving on to discuss Joel Embiid’s injury and what it means for the 76ers (01:25). The guys discuss the snubs in the West and debate what changes can be made to accommodate the most worthy players (28:23). Also, the clock is ticking for LeBron James and the Lakers, and the guys debate what the right move is for both (39:26).

Read KOC’s article about LeBron and the Lakers here.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet at @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

