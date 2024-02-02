LeBron’s Future, a Brunson State of Mind, and Embiid’s Wild Week



Verno and KOC discuss the selection of the All-Star reserves, starting in the East with the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, before moving on to discuss Joel Embiid’s injury and what it means for the 76ers (01:25). The guys discuss the snubs in the West and debate what changes can be made to accommodate the most worthy players (28:23). Also, the clock is ticking for LeBron James and the Lakers, and the guys debate what the right move is for both (39:26).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

