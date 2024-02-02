 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flowers for Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo, Lewis Hamilton Moves to Ferrari, and Neal Maupay’s Main Character Energy

Ian, Flo, and Ryan also compile a “Players You Only Love if They’re on Your Team” XI

By Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to hand out some flowers to the individual winners of the midweek Premier League fixtures. They start by discussing the shocking news that Lewis Hamilton will be leaving Mercedes at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season to join rival Ferrari (2:30). There are flowers for Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Bradley after Manchester United beat Wolves 4-3 in a barnstormer and Liverpool swatted Chelsea aside on Wednesday night (5:49). They finish by compiling a “Players You Only Love if They’re on Your Team” XI, brought on by Neal Maupay’s latest bout of Main Character Energy (37:11).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

