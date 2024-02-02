Discussing the State of the NBA, Adam Silver, and the Bulls’ Mediocrity



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast with The Ringer’s Howard Beck! Howard and Jason discuss the state of the NBA, what Adam Silver can do to enhance the game, and of course the mediocrity that is the Chicago Bulls. Following that, Jason continues discussing the state of the NBA. He details why he has a problem with the homogenization of the game, potential rule changes, and the future of the league. Then, Jason addresses the report that Colin Cowherd doesn’t want to be in Chicago.

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103, or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Howard Beck

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify