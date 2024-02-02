 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Celts’ Worst Loss of the Season. Plus, the Pats Have an Offensive Coordinator.

Boston drops one to the short-handed Lakers

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images


Brian recaps a lackluster Celtics loss to the Lakers, and then gives his initial impression of the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt (0:30). Then, he shares his Friday Thoughts, including the new NFL head coach hirings, the Pats’ coaching staff, and the Sox’s ugly offseason (28:00). Finally, Brian and Jamie discuss their thoughts in greater detail (53:30).

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

