Is Saka Better Than Foden?! Mbappe to the Premier League?!



Ben Foster, Mark Goldbridge, and Dave Watson are back together to break down another action-packed weekend in the Premier League!

Arsenal can’t stop scoring. Their latest victims were Burnley, as the Gunners ran out 5-0 winners to further prove they’re fired up for the title fight. And following Bukayo Saka’s second brace in as many games, the lads debate who’s better: Saka or Phil Foden?

Man City dropped points after drawing 1-1 with Chelsea, as Erling Haaland had a day to forget after missing all TEN of his shots! Is the Norwegian starting to struggle?

And Liverpool continue to steamroll everyone in front of them, but can they carry their form into the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea? The lads lay down their predictions…

Don’t miss all that, plus:

Did Hojlund mean his second goal against Luton?!

Should Kalvin Phillips go to Euro 2024?

Who else deserves a spot in the England squad?

Is Kylian Mbappe heading to the Premier League?!

