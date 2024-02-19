 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuchel in Trouble

Musa is joined by Seb Stafford-Bloor to talk about Bochum’s 3-2 win over Bayern, which heaped even more pressure on Thomas Tuchel after a third defeat in a row

By Musa Okwonga
VfL Bochum 1848 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images


Musa is joined by Seb Stafford-Bloor to talk about Bochum’s 3-2 win over Bayern, which heaped even more pressure on Thomas Tuchel after a third defeat in a row (3:00), plus another win for Leverkusen and some more goings-on in Germany’s first and second tier. They also chat about Manchester City and Chelsea’s draw at the Etihad (34:31), big wins for Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race, and the rest of the Premier League.

Host: Musa Okwonga
Guest: Seb Stafford-Bloor
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

