Our Top 10 Most Memorable (Ridiculous) Podcast Moments of 2023



The 2023 season is over, which means another year of The Ringer Fantasy Football Show is in the books. For the first time, we thought it would be fun to look back at the 10 funniest and most memorable moments from the season—most of which involve Heifetz mispronouncing something. Enjoy!

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com if you think there was a moment we left out!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Jack Sanders

