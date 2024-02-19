 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Our Top 10 Most Memorable (Ridiculous) Podcast Moments of 2023

The 2023 season is over, which means another year of ‘The Ringer Fantasy Football Show’ is in the books. For the first time, we thought it would be fun to look back at the 10 funniest and most memorable moments from the season.

By Craig Horlbeck, Danny Kelly, and Danny Heifetz
NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The 2023 season is over, which means another year of The Ringer Fantasy Football Show is in the books. For the first time, we thought it would be fun to look back at the 10 funniest and most memorable moments from the season—most of which involve Heifetz mispronouncing something. Enjoy!

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com if you think there was a moment we left out!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

