“Is the Dunk Contest for Me Anymore?”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by talking about the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. He discusses the waning interest in the event and how it’s fallen so rapidly in popularity over the years. He then laments the state of the dunk contest. He reminisces about past dunk contests and talks about what needs to change (1:05). Following that, Jason welcomes Justin Laurence from Crain’s Chicago Business to the podcast. The two discuss Chicago’s debt situation, the possibility of the White Sox leaving, and why the city might want to go through with the proposal (22:16). Following that White Sox conversation, Jason welcomes CBS 2’s Marshall Harris to the pod. Marshall has been in Mesa for Cubs spring training and gives the guys information on what he’s seen. Jason and Marshall talk about what Marshall has seen from Cubs camp, expectations for the team this season, and a player and pitcher to keep an eye on this season (39:01). To close, Jason and the guys recap All-Star Weekend (53:43).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Justin Laurence and Marshall Harris

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

