The ‘Final Fantasy’ Party Draft

Ben, Matt James, Justin Charity, and Rob Mahoney party up for a pre-‘Rebirth’ draft of ‘Final Fantasy’ favorites

By Ben Lindbergh
SKOREA-JAPAN-GAMES-FINAL FANTASY Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images


Ben, Matt James, Justin Charity, and Rob Mahoney party up for a pre-Rebirth draft of Final Fantasy favorites. First they discuss an amazing month for remakes and remasters (4:00), followed by three pressing questions prompted by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (9:40). Then they recap their histories with the Final Fantasy franchise (31:12), explain the draft rules (39:17), and assemble their all-time-great rosters of Final Fantasy characters (42:40).

Host: Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Matt James, Justin Charity, and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

