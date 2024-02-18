Could the Red Sox Actually Be Good?



Brian talks with Boston sports superfan Kevin Hench about the Red Sox’s upcoming season and why there might be slivers of hope for the team, the Celtics’ impressive season thus far, their chances at winning a title, and more. Then, Brian and Jamie touch on the Pats docuseries The Dynasty and preview this week’s upcoming podcast with the director of the series, Matthew Hamachek.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Kevin Hench

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

