Could the Red Sox Actually Be Good?

Plus, a question the Celtics still need to answer with Kevin Hench

By Brian Barrett
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


Brian talks with Boston sports superfan Kevin Hench about the Red Sox’s upcoming season and why there might be slivers of hope for the team, the Celtics’ impressive season thus far, their chances at winning a title, and more. Then, Brian and Jamie touch on the Pats docuseries The Dynasty and preview this week’s upcoming podcast with the director of the series, Matthew Hamachek.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Kevin Hench
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

