Caitlin Clark’s Historic Night, Outright Conference Winners, and Dunk Contest Ideas With Mac McClung and Brother Bri

Plus, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs and games to watch this weekend

By Tate Frazier
‌The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Brother Bri of Against All Odds to discuss Caitlin Clark’s women’s college basketball scoring record, women’s tournament contenders, men’s basketball’s projected 1-seeds, outright conference winner odds, bubble watch, and more (2:55). Then Tate talks with reigning NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung about his college basketball allegiances, his dunk contest idols, what goes into a good dunk, NBA All-Star buzz, and more (36:32). Finally, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs and games to watch this weekend (50:11).

‌Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Mac McClung and Brian Szokoli
OSP Live: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE.

