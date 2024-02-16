 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Second-Half Preview and All-Star Weekend Odds With Alex Monaco

Raheem and Alex talk through the MVP odds, NBA standings, title contenders, and NBA All-Star Weekend

By Raheem Palmer
LED court, balls and jerseys introduced within the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images


This week, Raheem is joined by Alex Monaco of MSG Networks. They kick off the show by analyzing the current MVP race, with the odds favoring Nikola Jokić at -140 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at -210, and discuss who else has a chance to win (2:54). Then, shifting gears, they get into the NBA standings and ponder whether the Timberwolves can clinch the 1-seed (12:07). Later, they get into potential NBA title contenders and take a closer look at the Knicks’ odds (23:26). They close out the show by discussing NBA All-Star Weekend and the odds for the 3-Point Contest winner, the Dunk Contest, and the MVP of the game (32:54).

Host: Raheem Palmer
Guest: Alex Monaco
Producer: Brian H. Waters

