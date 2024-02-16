NBA Second-Half Preview and All-Star Weekend Odds With Alex Monaco



This week, Raheem is joined by Alex Monaco of MSG Networks. They kick off the show by analyzing the current MVP race, with the odds favoring Nikola Jokić at -140 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at -210, and discuss who else has a chance to win (2:54). Then, shifting gears, they get into the NBA standings and ponder whether the Timberwolves can clinch the 1-seed (12:07). Later, they get into potential NBA title contenders and take a closer look at the Knicks’ odds (23:26). They close out the show by discussing NBA All-Star Weekend and the odds for the 3-Point Contest winner, the Dunk Contest, and the MVP of the game (32:54).

Host: Raheem Palmer

Guest: Alex Monaco

Producer: Brian H. Waters

