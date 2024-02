Nora, Steven, Ben, and Sheil open by recapping their biggest takeaways from the NFL season. The Super Team concludes by speaking about what they’re looking forward to the most during the offseason.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, Sheil Kapadia, and Ben Solak

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS