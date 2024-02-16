 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drink Chugging, Overpriced Airport Snacks, and Pop-Tarts

Jacoby and Juliet also give their thoughts on the sausage challenge in ‘The Bachelor’ 

By David Jacoby and Juliet Litman
Miami, Florida, Miami International Airport MIA terminal, concourse area, snacks junk food display Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl chugging, give their thoughts on the sausage challenge in The Bachelor, and talk about how the creator of the Pop-Tart isn’t mentioned on the official website. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Kyle Williams
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

