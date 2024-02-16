Drink Chugging, Overpriced Airport Snacks, and Pop-Tarts



This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl chugging, give their thoughts on the sausage challenge in The Bachelor, and talk about how the creator of the Pop-Tart isn’t mentioned on the official website. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Kyle Williams

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify