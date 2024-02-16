 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Warriors’ LeBron Trade Attempt and Our Favorite All-Star Memories

Plus, why Austin thinks the Clippers are primed for a Finals run and Jamal Murray’s comments on not making the All-Star team

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha prepare for All-Star Weekend by talking through why they’re most excited for the Sabrina Ionescu–Stephen Curry 3-point showdown on All-Star Saturday night (6:28). Then, they discuss the reported attempt by the Warriors to trade for LeBron James at the trade deadline (24:36), why Austin thinks the Clippers are primed for a Finals run (44:32), and Jamal Murray’s comments on not making the All-Star team (54:45).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producer: Ben Cruz

