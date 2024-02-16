 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trae Young Trade Rumors, Grizzlies Silver Linings, All-Star Festivities, and Does Pop Still Got It?

The guys also wonder how far the 76ers could fall in the standings

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the Grizzlies’ upset win over the Bucks as well as Klay Thompson’s hot performance after getting benched (00:24). Next, they have a leaguewide check-in entering the All-Star break, starting off with all the noise surrounding the Warriors after it was reported that they looked into LeBron James’s availability (25:05). They debate whether Victor Wembanyama is a top-20 player (39:00), wonder how far the 76ers could fall in the standings (01:04:01), discuss what they are looking forward to in this weekend’s All-Star game festivities (01:11:20), and so much more.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

