Knicks Stumble Into All-Star Break, Spring Training Is Here, and De’Von Achane and Austin Ekeler Join the Show

Hype going into the season for the Mets and Yankees

By John Jastremski
Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images


(0:55) — HONEYMOON: JJ gears up for his big trip to South Africa.

(5:25) — KNICKS: The Knicks go into the All-Star break on a four-game skid and hope to get healthy as the season continues.

(8:36) — SPRING TRAINING: JJ reacts to the early spring training hype for the Mets and Yankees.

(23:43) — DE’VON ACHANE: Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane joins the show to discuss his rookie campaign, their playoff drought, and more.

(29:34) — AUSTIN EKELER: L.A. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler returns to talk about his fantasy football success, the Chargers’ hiring of Jim Harbaugh, and what his free agency may look like.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: De’Von Achane and Austin Ekeler
Producer: Stefan Anderson

