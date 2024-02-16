Knicks Stumble Into All-Star Break, Spring Training Is Here, and De’Von Achane and Austin Ekeler Join the Show



(0:55) — HONEYMOON: JJ gears up for his big trip to South Africa.

(5:25) — KNICKS: The Knicks go into the All-Star break on a four-game skid and hope to get healthy as the season continues.

(8:36) — SPRING TRAINING: JJ reacts to the early spring training hype for the Mets and Yankees.

(23:43) — DE’VON ACHANE: Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane joins the show to discuss his rookie campaign, their playoff drought, and more.

(29:34) — AUSTIN EKELER: L.A. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler returns to talk about his fantasy football success, the Chargers’ hiring of Jim Harbaugh, and what his free agency may look like.

