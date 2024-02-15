 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Covering a Campaign Rematch, Media Free Agency, and the Return of Jon Stewart With The New York Times’ Astead Herndon

Bryan is joined by Astead Herndon to talk the campaign rematch, conversations on ‘The Run-Up’ with an organizer of Free Palestine Charleston, and more

By Bryan Curtis
On the Final Edition, Bryan is joined by Astead Herndon—reporter at The New York Times and host of The Run-Up. They discuss how the election coverage will change since the Republican primary is ending so early (1:54). They also get into his conversation on The Run-Up with an organizer of Free Palestine Charleston, who was a protester at President Biden’s campaign at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston (19:10). Later they react to Ryan Clark’s video on X in which he shared his media free agency status (37:56). Astead also discusses what he learned from The Boston Globe in the beginning of his career (44:52). They close out with a discussion of Jon Stewart’s return (51:45).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Astead Herndon
Producer: Brian H. Waters

