The Debate of Old Vs. Crazy With Congressman Boyle



Today, Tara brings Philadelphia representative Brendan Boyle onto the pod to discuss his state’s role in the 2024 election. Congressman Boyle gives his predictions for how integral Pennsylvania will be in the race, shares his opinions on the special counsel report on Joe Biden, debates the merits of an old candidate vs. a wild one, and more!

