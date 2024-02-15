 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Debate of Old Vs. Crazy With Congressman Boyle

Congressman Brendan Boyle gives his predictions for how integral Pennsylvania will be in the race and shares his opinions on the special counsel report on Joe Biden

By Tara Palmeri
House Budget Committee Holds Markup Meeting For FY2024 Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images


Today, Tara brings Philadelphia representative Brendan Boyle onto the pod to discuss his state’s role in the 2024 election. Congressman Boyle gives his predictions for how integral Pennsylvania will be in the race, shares his opinions on the special counsel report on Joe Biden, debates the merits of an old candidate vs. a wild one, and more!

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best & the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Congressman Brendan Boyle
Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

Advantage PSG, Real Madrid, Lazio and Man City in the Champions League’s Return

Musa and Ryan cover all the latest in the Champions League’s return, including Lazio’s victory over Bayern, Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola’s first-leg win over Real Sociedad and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Eight Important Questions to Ask Ahead of the ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Finale

With just one episode to go, Danvers and Navarro still have quite a few loose ends to tie up. Here’s what we’re looking out for in the finale.

By Austin Gayle

Kram Session: The NBA’s Points-Created Leaders and Previewing All-Star Weekend

Who is responsible for the most points leaguewide this season? That, plus analyses of Steph Curry’s outrageous shooting, the lack of star power in the dunk contest, and more in this special NBA All-Star Weekend edition.

By Zach Kram

Dulcé Sloan and the Lie of Overnight Success

Bakari Sellers is joined by comedian and author Dulcé Sloan to discuss discovering her calling in comedy and her book, ‘Hello, Friends!’

By Bakari Sellers

The Friendship of New Love in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Erika and Steven talk about how friendship and romance grow together in the series, and how sharing one’s whole self is the key to a deep relationship

By Erika Ramirez
International Torta Fair In Mexico
Play

Top Five Asian Cuisines and Rotisseries Vs. Trompos With Nico de Leon and Chase and Steff Valencia

Dave and Chris also judge the Lasita crew’s visit to a Vegas buffet

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying