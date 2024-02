Love is in the air this week and also back on the screen! Juliet and Callie return to give their first impressions of and reactions to the first half of Love Is Blind Season 6! The ladies cover all of the couples, the pod drama, whom they like and dislike, the honeymoons, and everything in between!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS