 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hopeful or Hopeless? Takeaways From 2024’s Bleak Box Office Beginning.

Plus, Matt and Scott Mendelson preview the rest of this year’s movie slate, including ‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘The Fall Guy’

By Matthew Belloni
Apple Studios


Matt is joined by box office columnist and Puck contributor Scott Mendelson to discuss the historically bleak start to the year at the box office, filled with few tentpole releases and bombs from movies like Argylle. They preview the rest of the year’s movie slate, discuss whether movies like Dune: Part Two can outperform the limitations of their genre, offer up some potential wild-card hits, and wonder whether the lack of major franchise releases in 2024 will boost original and original-ish movies like Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy. Matt finishes the show by giving a box office prediction for the upcoming film Madame Web.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Scott Mendelson
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Second-Guessing The Ringer’s Top 100 Rankings 

Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about how the top 10 and the top rookies were ranked and the results that stood out to them

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Valentine’s Day Quickie: F-ck/Marry/Moon Door, Top Alterna-Ships, the Romantasy Boom, and More!

Mal and Jo are here for a Valentine’s Day special!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Game Changers, Part 4: A Chat With Claire! | The Pod Has Spoken

The guys are joined by the person Tyson considers the pinnacle of game changers

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Tales From the Couch: Timberwolves, Clippers, Suns, Thunder, and Magic

Jon Krawczynski joins to discuss how the Wolves have made a major leap this season, Anthony Edward’s leadership, and Rudy Gobert finally fitting in with the team

By Ryen Russillo

Should Rhea Ripley Challenge for a Men’s Title? Plus, Drafting the Best On-Screen Wrestling Couples.

Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by discussing what a WWE to AEW blockbuster trade would look like, plus Rhea Ripley, Chad Gable, and more

By Khal Davenport, Brian Waters, and 1 more

No One Is Safe From a Dakota Johnson Press Tour

The lead-up to ‘Madame Web’ has only reasserted a Hollywood truth: that chaos happens when you put Dakota Johnson in a press junket or on a talk show

By Jodi Walker