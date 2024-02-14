Hopeful or Hopeless? Takeaways From 2024’s Bleak Box Office Beginning.



Matt is joined by box office columnist and Puck contributor Scott Mendelson to discuss the historically bleak start to the year at the box office, filled with few tentpole releases and bombs from movies like Argylle. They preview the rest of the year’s movie slate, discuss whether movies like Dune: Part Two can outperform the limitations of their genre, offer up some potential wild-card hits, and wonder whether the lack of major franchise releases in 2024 will boost original and original-ish movies like Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy. Matt finishes the show by giving a box office prediction for the upcoming film Madame Web.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Scott Mendelson

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify