Second-Guessing The Ringer’s Top 100 Rankings

Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about how the top 10 and the top rookies were ranked and the results that stood out to them

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos take a look The Ringer’s newest Top 100 Players in the NBA rankings. They discuss how the top 10 got ranked, results that stuck out to Wos, and how they ranked some of the top rookies (6:03).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

