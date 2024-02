Tyson and Riley are back with the fourth and final installment of the new-era “game changers.” Today, they are joined by the person Tyson considers the pinnacle of game changers, Claire from Season 44. They go over how to sit out of a challenge strategically, the creation of the “Claire Rule,” and fun twists that they’d like to see in the future of the game.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Claire Rafson

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

