Should Rhea Ripley Challenge for a Men’s Title? Plus, Drafting the Best On-Screen Wrestling Couples.



Off the heels of NBA reports coming out that the Golden State Warriors attempted a blockbuster trade to acquire LeBron James, Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by discussing what a WWE to AEW blockbuster trade would look like (1:20).

Then they get into the following headlines:

Rhea Ripley is open to challenging for a men’s title (8:50)

Chad Gable wants to finish the story with Gunther at WrestleMania (18:18)

The Rock says it’s been decades since the business has been buzzing like this (28:32)

Then after the break, in They Said What?!, they react to Kaz’s hot take on The Masked Man Show when he fantasy booked the Rock to defeat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship (37:58).

Then, they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline and react to a couple of hot takes from you, the people, about Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, plus the Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns after the WrestleMania XL presser (47:23).

And as a Valentine’s Day special, the guys engage in an unhinged on-screen couples draft (57:34).

Finally, they talk through last night’s NXT (1:09:44) and preview tonight’s AEW ‘Dynamite’ (1:11:06).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

