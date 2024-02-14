Steelers QB Hell, Fields Landing Spots, and Every Other Quarterback Situation



This week, the guys run through all 32 NFL teams to determine which ones are the most in need of help at the quarterback position. They discuss Baker Mayfield’s fling turned relationship with the Buccaneers, the Steelers’ catastrophic QB room, potential new teams for Justin Fields, and much more (2:30). “You guys want to do some emails?” (55:25)

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

