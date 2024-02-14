 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers QB Hell, Fields Landing Spots, and Every Other Quarterback Situation

To kick off their draft coverage, the guys run through all 32 NFL teams and evaluate their quarterback rooms!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images


Welcome back to The Ringer NFL Draft Show! Every Tuesday and Thursday on this feed, Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck will be joined by Ben Solak to break down everything you need to know for the 2024 NFL draft.

This week, the guys run through all 32 NFL teams to determine which ones are the most in need of help at the quarterback position. They discuss Baker Mayfield’s fling turned relationship with the Buccaneers, the Steelers’ catastrophic QB room, potential new teams for Justin Fields, and much more (2:30). “You guys want to do some emails?” (55:25)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
