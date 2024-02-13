 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 298 Preview: Ilia Topuria’s Shot at Superstardom, Merab’s Big Moment, and Ian Garry’s Return. Plus, Will Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev Happen at UFC 300?!

Looking ahead to the card in Anaheim

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC


It’s UFC 298 fight week! And this card is STACKED—just like today’s UFC 298 preview episode. But before Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy look ahead to Saturday’s card in Anaheim, they begin with the topic that will never die: UFC 300. Here’s what’s on the docket today:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Gauging interest in Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC 300 main event
  • Other options for the main event
  • Why Ilia Topuria could become “the biggest star in Europe since Conor McGregor” with a UFC 298 win over Alexander Volkanovski
  • Whom the UFC is rooting for in Saturday night’s main event
  • Predictions for the main event
  • The massive stakes attached to Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo
  • Ian Garry’s highly anticipated return against Geoff Neal
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
  • Other fights that 3PAC is excited for at UFC 298
  • Discord questions

If you want in on the conversation Saturday night, join our Discord here.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

