The Red Sox’s Lack of Pitching Prospects and an Outlook on the 2024 Season With Ian Cundall



Brian talks with Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com about why the Red Sox have had trouble developing pitching talent in recent years, whether they can trade their other prospects for other teams’ pitchers, and other moves the Sox may make before the start of the season. They then preview some of the Sox’s other big league talent (0:30). Brian and Jamie end by talking about the Pats and what they may do with the no. 3 pick in the NFL draft (1:01:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Ian Cundall

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

