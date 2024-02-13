 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stop Blaming Shanahan, Debating the 49ers’ and Chiefs’ Futures, and Big Coaching News Around the League

Sheil and Ben chat about Mike Zimmer’s hiring with the Cowboys and Leslie Frazier’s hiring with the Seahawks

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben get together to share their final takes from Super Bowl LVIII, including a thorough analysis of Kyle Shanahan’s coaching decisions during the big game and what the future holds for his career. They then dive into some hot coaching news around the league, like Mike Zimmer’s hiring as the new Cowboys defensive coordinator and Leslie Frazier’s agreement to be the Seahawks’ assistant head coach (39:25). They end the pod by debating the success of the Chiefs and the Niners going forward (55:24).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

