Will WrestleMania 40 Be WWE’s Biggest Event in Decades?

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip talk Seth Rollins vs. the Rock and how long the Rock will stick around after WrestleMania

By Peter Rosenberg
WRESTLING: FEB 08 Wrestlemania XL Kickoff Photo by Louis Grasse/PXimages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Reunited following one of the most historic weeks in pro wrestling, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip have a lot to say on today’s episode. Here’s what’s coming up:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Rosenberg is mad at friend of the program Andrew Goldstein (02:16)
  • Dip’s strong take about the historical significance of WrestleMania 40 (10:22)
  • Some Ts on Seth Rollins vs. the Rock (24:21)
  • Whether the Rock will show up to Elimination Chamber (29:38)
  • Mailbag (34:40)
  • How long the Rock will stick around following WrestleMania (39:14)

There’s still some tickets left for the Heat ‘N Greet on April 4! Snag your tickets here.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

