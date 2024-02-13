Will WrestleMania 40 Be WWE’s Biggest Event in Decades?

Reunited following one of the most historic weeks in pro wrestling, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip have a lot to say on today’s episode. Here’s what’s coming up:
- Intro (00:00)
- Rosenberg is mad at friend of the program Andrew Goldstein (02:16)
- Dip’s strong take about the historical significance of WrestleMania 40 (10:22)
- Some Ts on Seth Rollins vs. the Rock (24:21)
- Whether the Rock will show up to Elimination Chamber (29:38)
- Mailbag (34:40)
- How long the Rock will stick around following WrestleMania (39:14)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
