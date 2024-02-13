Wolves and Bucks Pick Up Statement Wins, Quick Rookie Check-In, and Reacting to the Second MVP Straw Poll



Verno and KOC begin the show by talking about the games they attended last night, starting with the Timberwolves’ victory over the Clippers. Then they discuss the Pelicans’ win over the Grizzlies (12:31). Next they talk about what kind of statement the Bucks made with their win over the Nuggets (18:40). After that, they talk about a few other notable results and performances, specifically from a handful of rookies (39:16), before wrapping up by giving their reactions to the second MVP straw poll results (55:17).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

