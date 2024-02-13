 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wolves and Bucks Pick Up Statement Wins, Quick Rookie Check-In, and Reacting to the Second MVP Straw Poll

Verno and KOC also discuss the Pelicans’ win over the Grizzlies

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show by talking about the games they attended last night, starting with the Timberwolves’ victory over the Clippers. Then they discuss the Pelicans’ win over the Grizzlies (12:31). Next they talk about what kind of statement the Bucks made with their win over the Nuggets (18:40). After that, they talk about a few other notable results and performances, specifically from a handful of rookies (39:16), before wrapping up by giving their reactions to the second MVP straw poll results (55:17).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

